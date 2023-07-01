Uorfi Javed made jaws in a self-designed breastplate for the awards show.

01 Jul, 2023

Tanya Garg

Disha Patani oozes oomph in a hot pink gown with a draped skirt.

Sunny Leone stood out in her shimmery black outfit featuring an embellished bralette, blazer, and matching flared pants.

Sobhita Dhulipala looked hot in a denim strapless top and asymmetrical skirt.

Sanya Malhotra stood out in her monochromatic outfit with chic accessories.

Bhumi Pednekar elevated the glam quotient in sleeveless faux leather, figure-hugging dress.

Tejasswi Prakash looks chic in a royal blue blazer and matching pants.

Dia Mirza looked like a vision in a strapless black gown.

Aditi Rao Hydari amazed her fans with her printed, blue and brown-coloured one-sleeve jumpsuit.

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked like a total smoke show in black outfit with that perfect wing.

