Uorfi Javed made jaws in a self-designed breastplate for the awards show.
Disha Patani oozes oomph in a hot pink gown with a draped skirt.
Sunny Leone stood out in her shimmery black outfit featuring an embellished bralette, blazer, and matching flared pants.
Sobhita Dhulipala looked hot in a denim strapless top and asymmetrical skirt.
Sanya Malhotra stood out in her monochromatic outfit with chic accessories.
Bhumi Pednekar elevated the glam quotient in sleeveless faux leather, figure-hugging dress.
Tejasswi Prakash looks chic in a royal blue blazer and matching pants.
Dia Mirza looked like a vision in a strapless black gown.
Aditi Rao Hydari amazed her fans with her printed, blue and brown-coloured one-sleeve jumpsuit.
Nushrratt Bharuccha looked like a total smoke show in black outfit with that perfect wing.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Inside Sonakshi Sinha's Seychelles Sun-Soaked Beach Vacation