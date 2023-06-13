Disha Patani is the sexiest boss lady in town in a semi-sheer corset fit with feather-high boots.

13 Jun, 2023

Tanya Garg

Disha Patani looks like a vision to behold in an aesthetic lavender dress with a sexy neckline.

Disha Patani gives the sexiest turn to her retro outfit with a crop top and denim skirt.

Disha Patani flaunts her toned midriff in a black crop top and pencil-skirt.

Disha Patani makes the internet stop and stare in a strapless bodycon gown.

Disha Patani pulls off sexy black, and how!

Disha Patani leaves the internet breathless in a burnt orange bikini with sexy fringes.

Disha Patani oozes oomph in an anime-inspired look with a lavender tube top and a checkered skirt.

Disha Patani takes glamour to the next level in a sexy bodycon cutout dress with deep cleavage.

Disha Patani is your wildest dream come true in a lavender-coloured bodycon dress.

Disha Patani goes bold with a bustier corset top and thigh-high slit skirt.

Disha Patani raised the mercury in a slinky satin dress with the hottest sweetheart neckline.

