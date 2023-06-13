Disha Patani is the sexiest boss lady in town in a semi-sheer corset fit with feather-high boots.
Disha Patani looks like a vision to behold in an aesthetic lavender dress with a sexy neckline.
Disha Patani gives the sexiest turn to her retro outfit with a crop top and denim skirt.
Disha Patani flaunts her toned midriff in a black crop top and pencil-skirt.
Disha Patani makes the internet stop and stare in a strapless bodycon gown.
Disha Patani pulls off sexy black, and how!
Disha Patani leaves the internet breathless in a burnt orange bikini with sexy fringes.
Disha Patani oozes oomph in an anime-inspired look with a lavender tube top and a checkered skirt.
Disha Patani takes glamour to the next level in a sexy bodycon cutout dress with deep cleavage.
Disha Patani is your wildest dream come true in a lavender-coloured bodycon dress.
Disha Patani goes bold with a bustier corset top and thigh-high slit skirt.
Disha Patani raised the mercury in a slinky satin dress with the hottest sweetheart neckline.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ATP Rankings 2023: Novak Djokovic Reclaims No. 1 Spot