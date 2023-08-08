Saiyami Kher: A frustrated cricketer (Abhishek Bachchan) coaches her to play for India as a bowler in the forthcoming film 'Ghoomer.'
Priyanka Chopra: The Indian boxer's early career before she won an Olympic medal is the subject of the Bollywood film 'Mary Kom.'
Sanya Malhotra & Fatima Sana Shaikh: The movie tells the tale of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who develops Geeta and Babita into India's first professional female wrestlers.
Kangana Ranaut: The story of a middle-class Indian woman named 'Panga,' a former world champion in kabaddi who wants to reinvent her position as a wife and mother, is an emotional rollercoaster.
Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar: 'Saand Ki Ankh' chronicles the relationships of two ladies who entered the shooting world at 60.
Rani Mukherjee: In the narrative 'Dil Bole Hadippa,' a young woman poses as a guy in order to play cricket with an all-male team.
Parineeti Chopra: The story of Saina Nehwal's journey from her early hardships to her badminton love is told in the movie "Saina."
