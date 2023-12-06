8 Indian Women Environmentalists Who Made History
06 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Saving the environment is the need of the hour.
Indian women, since ages, have come forward to save their environment and surroundings.
With the current COP28 underway, let us look at the women who made legacy in India
Medha Patekar: She is the face behind the Narmada Bachao Andolan that would have relocated thousands of people.
Tulsi Gowda: This 72-year-old is well-known as the 'Encyclopedia of the Forest' and has planted and taken care of hundreds of tress.
Dia Mirza: She is not only UN Environment’s Goodwill Ambassador but also arduously works towards environment welfare.
Jamuna Tudu: Also called, 'Lady Tarzan,' she led a group of women and helped stop timber mafias from cutting trees near her village in Jharkhand.
Gaurav Devi: She was the force behind Chipko Movement in 1974 wherenin the women of the village ried to stop cutting of trees.
Saalumarada Thimmakka: Aala Marada Thimmakka hails from Karnataka is known to plant and nurture nearly 385 banyan tress along a highway in the trees.
Kinkri Devi: Hailing from Himachal, she stopped limestone quarrying from the region that has severe ecological consequences.
Vandana Shiva: She is a renowned environmental activist who voices about ecofeminism.
