8 Nutrients Every Woman MUST Include in Their Diet
12 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Iron: It is good for producing certain hormones and transporting oxygen in blood
Calcium: It is very important for bones. Women have tendency to develop low bone density.
Vitamin E: Seeds and nuts are rich in vitamins essential for body.
Vitamin D: Sun is the most natural source that may help to reduce inflammation and prevent cell damage.
Magnesium: Helps to regulate diabetes and blood pressure. Spinach is a good source .
Vitamin B: Helps during pregnancy and prevents cell damage.
Folate: It is essential for eye, skin health and helps to lower risk of birth defects.
Omega-3 fatty acids: Aids in functioning of the heart, blood vessels, brain, eyes, lungs, and hormones:
