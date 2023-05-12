8 Nutrients Every Woman MUST Include in Their Diet

12 May, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Iron: It is good for producing certain hormones and transporting oxygen in blood

Calcium: It is very important for bones. Women have tendency to develop low bone density.

Vitamin E: Seeds and nuts are rich in vitamins essential for body.

Vitamin D: Sun is the most natural source that may help to reduce inflammation and prevent cell damage.

Magnesium: Helps to regulate diabetes and blood pressure. Spinach is a good source .

Vitamin B: Helps during pregnancy and prevents cell damage.

Folate: It is essential for eye, skin health and helps to lower risk of birth defects.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Aids in functioning of the heart, blood vessels, brain, eyes, lungs, and hormones:

