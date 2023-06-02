Adah Sharma makes jaws drop with her simple look finished with a gajra.
Adah Sharma shines bright like sunshine in a yellow kurta featuring gota-patti work and a trendy front slit.
Adah Sharma's plunging neckline lehenga is festive and perfect for a friend's engagement ceremony.
Adah Sharma looks like a vision to behold in her purple-colour suit and bindi.
Adah Sharma flaunts her traditional look in a printed skirt and blouse with gajra and bangles.
Adah Sharma paints the town red with her sexy lehenga with complementing jewellery.
Adah Sharma's peach-coloured suit is perfect for small family functions.
Adah Sharma's lime green Anarkali suit is just the right amount of green you need in your wardrobe.
Adah Sharma looks like the perfect Kerala bride in an orange-coloured silk saree.
