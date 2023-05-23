Masoom Minawala has left the entire internet smitten with her latest look for Cannes.
Masoom Minawala looks like a vision to behold in a dreamy blue gown.
Masoom Minawala wore a majestic blue ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock.
Masoom Minawala's blue gown had a 13-foot-long waist cape trail made with several layers of the ruffle.
Masoom Minawala's gown had stones, beads and crystal decorations.
Another Cannes 2023 day, another dreamy outfit by Masoom Minawala.
Masoom Minawala accessorised her look with dainty earrings.
Masoom Minawala tied her in a chic middle-pattern bun and opted for elegant makeup look
Masoom Minawala called herself 'Indian Elsa,' and we cannot agree more.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Greenest Railway Stations in Kerala