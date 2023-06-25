Menstrual cramps, mood swings, and changes in digestion that affect bowel habits can all be brought on by hormonal changes. Constipation, diarrhoea, or more frequent bowel motions are among the changes that many women experience as a consequence.
In order to lessen the discomfort of constipation, you may take care of yourself and your food to help with other digestive problems that come with your periods, menopause or even pregnancy
Berries, whole grains, dark leafy greens, or popcorn all include fibre that can enhance the hardness and size of stools to aid with bowel movement.
It is beneficial to increase cardiovascular activity, such as swimming, cycling, or running, to relieve premenstrual symptoms and constipation.
You may experience stress or heightened anxiety as a result of the mood swings brought on by hormonal changes which can also make you more prone to constipation or diarrhoea.
Drinking more water can help your intestines move more quickly by being absorbed into the tougher stool.
Even though your period or pregnancy may cause hormonal changes that cause you to crave processed meals, avoid eating foods heavy in fat, sugar, or starch.
Go to the bathroom as soon as you have the urge. Otherwise, waiting can allow stools to harden and become more difficult to pass.
You could get relief from constipation by using an over-the-counter (OTC) laxative, but this is just a temporary fix.
Consult your doctor if constipation or other gastrointestinal problems recur on a monthly basis.
