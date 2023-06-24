Deepika Padukone is our girl crush every day, and these photos of her ethnic attire are proof.
Deepika Padukone captivated our hearts in a black Anarkali suit with golden hand embroidery.
Deepika Padukone amazed us with her pale pink and powder blue pleated saree.
Deepika Padukone makes jaws drop in her pink kurta, beige pants, embroidered dupatta and that smile.
Deepika Padukone slays like a queen in a black sheer saree with a colour-coordinated blouse.
Deepika Padukone sets our hearts on fire with her grape pink silk Anarkali and that embroidered dupatta.
Deepika Padukone perfectly defines grace and poise in a pearl white saree with exquisite golden jhumkas.
Deepika Padukone channelised her retro side with gold black shimmery saree and dramatic eyeliner.
Deepika Padukone exuded royalty in a white and silver lehenga along with a long cape.
Deepika Padukone keeps it classy in a black saree from Sabyasachi with rusted gold embroidery.
