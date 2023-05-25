Dolly Singh walked the Cannes red carpet in a mesmerising black hooded saree.

25 May, 2023

Tanya Garg

Dolly Singh's desi look at Cannes has a jaw-dropping modern twist.

Dolly Singh slayed like the official Cannes queen in Tarun Tahiliani's couture.

Dolly Singh's Cannes look had a blend of black hooded saree and corset saree with drapes.

Dolly Singh's accessorised with a gorgeous polki mang tika and matching studs.

Dolly Singh's Tarun Tahiliani black saree had floor-sweeping trails.

Dolly Singh's corset blouse featured a deep plunging neckline.

Dolly Singh glammed up with a bold brown lip shade.

Dolly Singh's black corset saree is hands down the best look from the Cannes so far!

