Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made heads turn with her arrival to attend the G20 summit in Delhi. (Photo:@chawla_paras/Twitter)
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is another leader attending the G20 summit in New Delhi. (Photo:@mfa_russia/Twitter)
Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of IMF, arrived in India on Thursday to attend the G20 summit.
Vice president of Spain, Nadia Calvino Santamaria, will attend the G20 summit in New Delhi. (Photo:@airnewsalerts/Twitter)
Margaret MacLeod spoke fluent Hindi during a conversation during her visit to India to attend the G20 summit.
(Photo:@AshishSinghLIVE/Twitter)
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen arrived to attend this year's G20 summit in India. (Photo:@airnewsalerts/Twitter)
Raquel Buenrostro Sanchez, the minister of economy of the United Mexican, arrived on Thursday to attend the G20 summit.(Photo:@Astinjack27/Twitter)
First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19, which is why she will skip her visit to India. (Photo:@harryjsisson/Twitter)
