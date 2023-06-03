Hina Khan looks summer ready in a yellow pantsuit and matching bralette.
Hina Khan's full sleeves blazer came with tassel embellishments on one side.
For the glam, Hina Khan opted for bold red lips, yellow and blue eyeliner with subtle smoky eyes.
Hina Khan's oversized trousers had tassel adornments and a high-rise waistline.
Hina Khan's yellow-coloured bralette came with spaghetti straps, criss cross belts and a plunging neckline.
Hina Khan layered her look with a shimmery necklace and blue ring.
Hina Khan looked like a vision to behold in all yellow and striking makeup.
