Every year September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas.
It is a celebration Hindi language and literature.
But how many Hindi writers do we really know or have read? Here are some of the greatest female writers whose work just cannot be missed.
Mahadevi Verma: Known as Modern Meera, Verma was a freedom fighter, Hindi poet and educationist. She is known to begin the romanticism movement in Hindi. Nihar, Sandhya Geet, Rashmi are some of her must read works.
Krishna Sobti the grand dame of Hindi literature. Her book Zindaginama won her the Sahitya Akademi Award.
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan is famous for her iconic poem - Rani ki Jhaansi. She has several short stories, poems and novels to her name.
Amrita Pritam is widely known for her beautiful work in Pinjar. Her works explore the themes of struggle, independence and other bold aspects of human life.
Mridula Garg is famous for writing beautiful short stories. Iske Hisse ki Dhoop, Kathgulab, Chitcobra are some of her well-appreciated works.
Mannu Bhandari is known to explore the theme of women empowerment, societal discrimination and more.
