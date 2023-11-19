Indira Gandhi, a name synonymous with power, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to India's progress, stands as an iconic figure in the annals of history. As we mark the former Prime Minister's 106th anniversary, here are 10 interesting facts about India's 'Iron Lady'.
19 Nov, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Born to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru on Nov 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi was an only child.
Indira Gandhi was educated in Swiss schools and at Somerville college, Oxford.
Indira Gandhi was elected as the president of the Indian National Congress in 1960.
Indira Gandhi succeeded Lal Bahadur Shastri after the former's sudden demise in 1966.
Indira Gandhi is the second longest-serving Prime Minister of India, after her father.
Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 banks during her first tenure as Prime Minister.
Indira Gandhi defied the US and went to war with Pakistan in 1971 which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.
Indira Gandhi is infamous for declaring a state of Emergency in 1975 after she was convicted of an election offence and barred from politics for 6 years.
Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984 in retaliation for 'Operation Bluestar' at Amritsar's Golden Temple.
Indira Gandhi's bodyguards had fired 31 bullets at her, of which 30 had hit; 23 had passed through her body while 7 were lodged inside her.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: World Tourism Day: 10 Best Places For First Time Female Solo Travellers