Sonakshi Sinha dropped a bunch of happy photos from vacation and captioned them, "Seychelles in a nutshell."
Sonakshi Sinha looked travel-ready with her backpack and luggage handy.
Sonakshi Sinha's photos transported us to the breathtaking shores of Seychelles.
Sonakshi Sinha looks like a modern-day mermaid as poses on the rock.
Sonakshi Sinha shares a sun-kissed from the Seychelles beach, and oh wow!
Sonakshi Sinha drove away her blues with a sexy blue bralette and pants. She layered it with a matching cape.
Sonakshi Sinha chills inside the pools and basks in the glory of the sun.
Sonakshi Sinha flaunted her fancy in nails by the pool.
Sonakshi Sinha participated in adventurous sports.
Sonakshi Sinha spent some good quality time with her friends in Seychelles.
