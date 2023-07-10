Janhvi Kapoor left the internet gasping for air in a green saree for the Bawaal trailer launch.
Janhvi Kapoor's sexy green saree came with a thin embellished border.
Janhvi Kapoor paired her saree with a contrasting blue coloured blouse.
Janhvi Kapoor made the noise with her halter neck blouse.
Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her contemporary look with tiny green earrings.
Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her soft curls as they fell on her shoulder.
Janhvi Kapoor swooned the internet with her breathtaking photos in a saree.
Janhvi Kapoor sure created 'Bawaal' on the internet with her green saree.
Janhvi Kapoor wore just the right amount of shiny and pink gloss.
Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her sheer green saree's pallu.
