Janhvi Kapoor's colour maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline makes a sexy statement for the beach.

04 Jun, 2023

Tanya Garg

Janhvi Kapoor takes away our breath in a white cut-out maxi dress.

Janhvi Kapoor serves looks in hot pink beachwear with a halter neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her bare back in a neon bikini.

Janhvi Kapoor smiles wide in her floral monokini and bucket hat.

Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in a blue bikini top and denim skirt.

Janhvi Kapoor comes out of the water in a hot animal print and white beachwear.

Janhvi Kapoor rocks those hot denim shorts with a bralette and a see-through crop top.

Janhvi Kapoor serves beachwear goals in a floral bikini with a deep neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor looks the hottest in a shiny swimsuit by the waters.

