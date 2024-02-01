Kalpana Chawla: 6 Lesser Known Facts About First Indian Woman in Space
01 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Kalpana Chawla lost her life after Columbia STS-107 broke apart on its way entering the Earth after completing some research in space, today.
Here are few facts about the Indian woman who made everyone proud!
Kalpana Chawla was born on March 17, 1962 in Karna, India. However, officially her birth is dated on July 1, 1961 for her matriculation exam eligibility.
On November 19, 1997 she became the first Indian woman to go in space. She flew in Space Shuttle Columbia STS 87 with a team of total 7 astronauts.
After completing her master, she earned a second masters in 1986 followed by a PhD in aerospace engineering.
Kalpana Chawla moved to United States of America in 1982.
Kalpana's husband was a flying instructor and aviation author Jean-Peirre Harrison.
As per reports, Kalpana Chawla also spoke to the then Indian Prime Minister IK Gujral and sent images of Himalayan from space.
