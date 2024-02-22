Kasturba Gandhi: 6 Lesser Known Facts
22 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
It is the 80th death anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi.
Let us look at some of the lesser-known facts about India's 'Ba'.
Several reports suggest that Kasturba Gandhi was slightly elder to her husband M.K Gandhi. However, it is still debated.
It as once said by their grandson that Kasturba Gandhi sold her jewellery to put together money for Gandhi's law education.
Kasturba faced imprisonment multiple times for her involvement in the Indian independence movement. She spent a total of six years in prison
Despite her ill health, Kasturba Gandhi continued to keep fast and proactively was part of the Indian Freedom struggle.
It is believed that while Kasturba hailed from a wealthy family, she did not receive proper education, it was only post marriage that Gandhi helped her read and write.
She greatly worked towards education of women, health and hygiene.
