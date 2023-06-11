Kiara Advani looked ethereal in a hot pink-coloured chiffon saree and a bralette-style blouse.
Kiara Advani's chiffon saree featured broad silk-satin borders and intricate floral thread embroidery.
Kiara Advani's breathtaking pink saree costs a whopping amount of Rs 42,500.
Kiara Advani accessorised her ethnic look with beautiful jhumkas.
Kiara Advani made jaws drop with her hot ethnic outfit for Satyaprem Ki Katha.
Kiara Advani exuded nothing but grace and poise in her latest photos.
Kiara Advani tied her hair in a ponytail with minimal makeup.
