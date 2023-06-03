Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gives us major Disney princess vibes in a golden gown.

03 Jun, 2023

Tanya Garg

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's 'Never Have I Ever' premiere look is unmissable.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's glittery gown came with a sexy sweetheart neckline.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's corset-styled gown flared out at the waist.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan poses with the star cast of Never Have I Ever.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan with her on-screen mother, played by Poorna Jagannathan, and cousin Richa Moorjani.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnanincluding with her on-screen BFFs Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan with the leads - Darren as Paxton and Jaren as Ben.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's extravagant gown made jaws drop at her show's premiere.

