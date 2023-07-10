Mrunal Thakur looks like a vision to sore eyes one-shoulder sleeveless dress.
Mrunal Thakur's pink thigh-high slit gown costs approximately 68K currently.
Mrunal Thakur's gorgeous ensemble featured a refined drop motif neckline embellished with exquisite sequin embroidery.
Mrunal Thakur's outfit had a sensual side slit that enhanced the femininity of the silhouette.
Mrunal Thakur looked like a real-life Barbie doll in pink-coloured, one-shoulder sleeveless gown.
Mrunal Thakur accessorised her Barbie-like look with long drop silver earrings and rings.
Mrunal Thakur accentuated her look with a sexy high knot ponytail.
Mrunal Thakur wore the one-shoulder sleeveless dress for the promotion of Lust Stories 2 in Mumbai.
Mrunal Thakur's gown almost looks as if it was made for her and nobody else.
