Mrunal Thakur looks like a vision to sore eyes one-shoulder sleeveless dress.

10 Jul, 2023

Tanya Garg

Mrunal Thakur's pink thigh-high slit gown costs approximately 68K currently.

Mrunal Thakur's gorgeous ensemble featured a refined drop motif neckline embellished with exquisite sequin embroidery.

Mrunal Thakur's outfit had a sensual side slit that enhanced the femininity of the silhouette.

Mrunal Thakur looked like a real-life Barbie doll in pink-coloured, one-shoulder sleeveless gown.

Mrunal Thakur accessorised her Barbie-like look with long drop silver earrings and rings.

Mrunal Thakur accentuated her look with a sexy high knot ponytail.

Mrunal Thakur wore the one-shoulder sleeveless dress for the promotion of Lust Stories 2 in Mumbai.

Mrunal Thakur's gown almost looks as if it was made for her and nobody else.

