Mrunal Thakur dropped mesmerising photos in a pink coloured
Mrunal Thakur performed the rituals as the shoot for the film took n official start.
Mrunal Thakur wore the chikankari kurta set for the puja ceremony of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda.
Mrunal Thakur wore the chikankari kurta set for the puja ceremony of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda.
Mrunal Thakur wore a beautiful chikankari suit in her latest photos.
Mrunal Thakur flaunted her soft curls in the latest photos.
Mrunal Thakur left the internet breathless in her pastel pink outfit.
Mrunal Thakur's fans were swooning with her latest photos in ethnic wear.
Mrunal Thakur accessorised her look with statement earrings.
Mrunal Thakur wore butterfly dream juttis from the Fizzy Goblet worth Rs 3K.
Mrunal Thakur completed her look with natural makeup and a radiant smile.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Everyday Foods That May Cause Weight Gain