Mrunal Thakur looks breathtaking in pure silk Kanjivaram saree.
Mrunal Thakur flaunts her million-dollar smile as she poses in the saree.
Mrunal Thakur paired her blue saree with a deep neckline blouse.
Mrunal Thakur's three-fourth sleeves blouse came with shimmery work on the neckline and sleeves.
Mrunal Thakur runs barefoot in a saree on the Goa beach.
Mrunal Thakur accessorised her traditional look with complementary jhumkas and necklace.
Mrunal Thakur finished her mesmerising look with a shimmery bindi.
Mrunal Thakur's stylist tied her hair with a classic centre part for the beachside photoshoot.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: PHOTOS | Virat Kohli's Love Affair With Dogs