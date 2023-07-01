Mrunal Thakur looks like a vision to behold in the Sharara set.
Mrunal Thakur paired her mesmerising look with a blue bandhani.
Mrunal Thakur's beautiful blue dupatta costs a whopping amount of Rs 35,000.
Mrunal Thakur left the internet swooning with her traditional look.
Mrunal Thakur wore a dainty black bindi to accentuate her look.
However, it was Mrunal Thakur's gajra that left the internet breathless.
Mrunal Thakur accessorised her look with a choker and beautiful jhumkas.
Mrunal Thakur wore a flower-shaped ring and a statement kadha.
Mrunal Thakur flaunted her radiant smile in the latest photos.
Mrunal Thakur reminded fans of Sita from her movie Sita Ramam in the latest photos.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weight Loss: 10 Tips to Manage Obesity