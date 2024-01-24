National Girl Child Day: 7 Courageous Women Who Fought For Female Education
24 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Since the age of yore, women have been breaking stereotypes and voicing for gender equality and need to get rid of several injustices girls witness from education, rights, health etc.
Savitribai Phule was the first Indian female teacher. In a time when no one talked baout it, she established a school for girls an d continued to work for their welfare.
Fathima Sheikh: The first Indian Muslim women teacher, she worked closely with Savitribai Phule.
Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani social activist and champion of women's right, female education and more. Till date she continues to emphasise for the betterment of girl child welfare in all aspects.
Chandraprabha Saikini: Assamese activist, she started Assam Pradeshik Mahila Samity and also fought for accommodation of girls in hostel.
Begum Zafar Ali was the first matriculate from Jammu and Kashmir and a pioneer of women's right. She went on to become Inspector of schools in the state.
Durgabai Deshmukh: Indian freedom fighter, lawyer, she worked for women's emancipation, started Balika Hindu Paathshala to promote Hindi education for girls.
Pandita Ramabai is Sanskrit scholar. She was an educationist and social reformer too.
