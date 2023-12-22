National Mathematics Day is celebrated every year on December 22.
22 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
It marks the birth anniversary of legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.
Known as the Human-computer, she holds a GWR to her name. In 1980, she correctly multiplied two 13-digit numbers in just 28 seconds at Imperial College London.
At the age of six she demonstrated her arithmetic abilities at the University of Mysore.
Shakuntala Devi is the author of several books after she stopped touring the world.
According to a report by the New York Times, Perhaps because of her fascination with numbers, Devi tried her hand at astrology.
In 1960, Devi married Paritosh Banerji. They divorced years later, and the 2001 documentary “For Straights Only” claimed the marriage fell apart because Banerji was gay.
Bollywood film 'Shakuntala Devi' was made on her life in 2020. Vidya Balan played her character.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pratibha Patil: 9 Must-Know Facts About India's First Woman President