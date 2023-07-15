Nora Fatehi oozes oomph in her latest photos in a black-coloured latex outfit.
Nora Fatehi flaunted her hourglass figure in a body-hugging catsuit.
Nora Fatehi gave sexy retro girl vibes in a full-sleeve catsuit.
Nora Fatehi's black catsuit featured a deep neckline and a front zipper.
Nora Fatehi accentuated her look with a leather jacket with attached fringes.
Nora Fatehi accessorized her look with layered silver chain necklaces and rings.
Nora Fatehi looked monsoon ready with luscious locks felling in a side partition.
Nora Fatehi looked breathtaking with just the right amount of makeup to elevate her look.
Nora Fatehi left her fans swooning with her hot and sexy looks in all-black attire.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired by Trishul