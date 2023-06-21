O Womaniya! 8 Empowering Bollywood Songs to Listen This Music Day
21 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Every year June 21 is celebrated as world music day and here is a list of some great songs for women
These iconic Hindi songs celebrate and empower women
Badal Paon Hai From Chak De India is like an instant dose of motivation
Girls Like to Swing From Dil Dhadhkne Do is the OG song for girl gang
Patakha Guddi From Highway is an all time favourite
Dhakkad From Dangal given an instant rush of inspiration
Jugni From Queen is all about how a women can do it all and learn it all
O Womaniya from Gangs of Wasseypur is truly an empowering sing with its unique beats too
Kudi Nu Nachne De From Angrezi Medium speaks all about letting the women fly high!
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Must Watch Foreign Films For Cinephiles