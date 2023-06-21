O Womaniya! 8 Empowering Bollywood Songs to Listen This Music Day

21 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Every year June 21 is celebrated as world music day and here is a list of some great songs for women

These iconic Hindi songs celebrate and empower women

Badal Paon Hai From Chak De India is like an instant dose of motivation

Girls Like to Swing From Dil Dhadhkne Do is the OG song for girl gang

Patakha Guddi From Highway is an all time favourite

Dhakkad From Dangal given an instant rush of inspiration

Jugni From Queen is all about how a women can do it all and learn it all

O Womaniya from Gangs of Wasseypur is truly an empowering sing with its unique beats too

Kudi Nu Nachne De From Angrezi Medium speaks all about letting the women fly high!

