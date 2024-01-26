Padma Awardees 2024: 6 Lesser Known Women Who Made India Proud
26 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Parbati Barua: She is awarded Padma Shri and is the first female elephant who started taming tuskers as a teenager
Chami Murmu - Also known as Seraikela ki Sahyogi, she has empowered over 30,000 women and planted lakhs of trees
Yanung Jamoh Lego - She is a tribal herbal medicine expert who ensured the healing system stays alive in the Adi tribe. She is also called the Adi queen of Herbs.
Dr. Prema Dhanraj: A burn survivor, she turned into a burn surgeon and dedicated her life to help more survivors.
Smriti Rekha Chakma: She is known for indigenous and eco-friendly techniques of weaving shawls.
K Chellammal: Also goes by the name of Nariyal amma, who is a veteran organic farmer who developed damage control measures for coconut and palm trees.
Uma Maheshwari D: she is the first female who performed harikatha and got international fame.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: National Girl Child Day: 7 Courageous Women Who Fought For Female Education