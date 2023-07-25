Phoolan Devi: 10 Facts That Arched Bandit Queen's Legacy
25 Jul, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Phoolan Devi was assassinated on July 25 2001 by Sher Singh Rana
Even after death, her fame grew. For the poor she was a savior who looted the rich to help the poor
Her first gang's leader, Babu Gujjar raped and assaulted her brutally for weeks.
Later, in order to exact revenge from the men, Devi massacred them in Behmai.
Two years after the Behmai massacre since the police had still not captured Phoolan, the Indira Gandhi Government decided to negotiate a surrender.
In 1983, Phoolan was arrested 48 criminal offences, including murder, plunder, arson, kidnapping for ransom.
She spent 11 years in jail and later was released without trial.
Devi started her political career by joining Samajwadi Party in 1996.
The movie Bandit Queen was a controversial film on her life releases in 1994.
