Pratibha Patil: 9 Must-Know Facts About India's First Woman President
19 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Pratibha Patil was the first woman to be elected as the President of India in 2007.
She was born on December 19 and completes 89 years today.
Hailing from Jalgaon Maharashtra, she completed her masters in Political Science and Economics.
Pratibha Patil entered the realm of politics by joining the Indian National Congress in 1962.
At 74, Pratibha Patil became the oldest woman to be airborne in a combat jet. She flew a sortie for 30 minutes in Sukhoi
Throughout her political career, Patil endeavoured to work for the welfare of women.
Partibha Patil set up hostels for working women and other establishments for the underprivileged as well.
Patil had a good run during her initial tenure and took a brief break.
She returned to politics in 2004 as the governor of Rajasthan.
