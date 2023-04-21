Pregnancy Care: 10 Signs You Are Not Drinking Enough Water
21 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Sticky mouth or dry mouth
Headaches are a common symptom when your body is dehydrated
Sleepiness: Increased bouts of sleep is a common sign for dehydration in pregnant women
Feeling too much thirsty means your body is not getting required amount of H2O
Low blood pressure is also considered a signs of dehydration. But always better to get checked with your doctor.
Reduced trips to bathroom for urination is not very healthy. Because water helps flush out the toxins.
Feeling dizzy? Maybe keep a check on your water intake.
Constipation is another common dehydration symptom
