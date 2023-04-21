Pregnancy Care: 10 Signs You Are Not Drinking Enough Water

21 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Sticky mouth or dry mouth

Headaches are a common symptom when your body is dehydrated

Sleepiness: Increased bouts of sleep is a common sign for dehydration in pregnant women

Feeling too much thirsty means your body is not getting required amount of H2O

Low blood pressure is also considered a signs of dehydration. But always better to get checked with your doctor.

Reduced trips to bathroom for urination is not very healthy. Because water helps flush out the toxins.

Feeling dizzy? Maybe keep a check on your water intake.

Constipation is another common dehydration symptom

