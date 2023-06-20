Know Your President Droupadi Murmu: 10 Interesting Facts & Rare Pics

20 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Droupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958

Murmu was born in Uparbeda village, Odisha to Biranchi Narayan Tudu - a Santhali tribal family

Murmu was elected as the 15th President on July 25, 2022

Murmu is the first tribal woman to become the President of India

Droupadi Murmu Has two daughters. She lost her sons and husband few years back.

This is one of Murmu's childhood photo that hangs in pride in her alma mater

Droupadi Murmu went on to become the second women President of India after Pratibha Patil

Murmu began her political career as a councillor in Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat in 1997

Murmu was a member of BJP and worked for tribal rights and empowerment.

A twitter user Niharika Dash, shared her childhood memory with the President from along time ago

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tamannaah Bhatia is The Biggest Green Flag in Vijay Varma's Life

 Find Out More