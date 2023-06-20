Know Your President Droupadi Murmu: 10 Interesting Facts & Rare Pics
20 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Droupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958
Murmu was born in Uparbeda village, Odisha to Biranchi Narayan Tudu - a Santhali tribal family
Murmu was elected as the 15th President on July 25, 2022
Murmu is the first tribal woman to become the President of India
Droupadi Murmu Has two daughters. She lost her sons and husband few years back.
This is one of Murmu's childhood photo that hangs in pride in her alma mater
Droupadi Murmu went on to become the second women President of India after Pratibha Patil
Murmu began her political career as a councillor in Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat in 1997
Murmu was a member of BJP and worked for tribal rights and empowerment.
A twitter user Niharika Dash, shared her childhood memory with the President from along time ago
