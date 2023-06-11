Priyanka Chopra is ageing like fine wine, and these photos prove it!

11 Jun, 2023

Tanya Garg

Priyanka Chopra attended an event in Rome in a pristine white gown.

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya made heads turn with their chemistry at the Bulgari event.

Priyanka Chopra wore a voluminous white-coloured gown with a thigh-high slit.

Priyanka Chopra plunging V-neckline gown had dramatic full sleeves adorned with long feathers.

Priyanka Chopra's pristine white gown had a floor-sweeping trail.

Priyanka Chopra made jaws drop with her cascading locks tied into the sexiest pigtails.

Priyanka Chopra accessorised with a dark green necklace with multiple layers of green beads and a large pendant.

