Priyanka Chopra is ageing like fine wine, and these photos prove it!
Priyanka Chopra attended an event in Rome in a pristine white gown.
Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya made heads turn with their chemistry at the Bulgari event.
Priyanka Chopra wore a voluminous white-coloured gown with a thigh-high slit.
Priyanka Chopra plunging V-neckline gown had dramatic full sleeves adorned with long feathers.
Priyanka Chopra's pristine white gown had a floor-sweeping trail.
Priyanka Chopra made jaws drop with her cascading locks tied into the sexiest pigtails.
Priyanka Chopra accessorised with a dark green necklace with multiple layers of green beads and a large pendant.
