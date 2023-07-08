Rekha Turns Barbie With AI And Looks More Timeless Than Ever

08 Jul, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Myntra reimagined the iconic Bollywood diva as Barbie and we cannot keep calm.

Who could have imagined Rekha as barbie but she sure exudes her timeless charm even as AI

Rekha looks mesmerising in Barbie's pink and white!

The Barbie fever seems to be everywhere with the upcoming movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Margot Robbie has been promoting the film in all dresses that we once saw our barbies elegantly donned in.

With Barbie painting the world pink and white, Myntra too tried a look no one could have imagined

Rekha is one of Bollywood's queen whose recent shoot with Vogue Arabia went viral.

With grace up her sleeves, Rekha exuded a magnetic aura captivating every eye.

In royal white and golden, megastar Rekha effortlessly magical.

And when we look at her, all we can say is - In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke Mastane Hazaron Hai

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Urfi Javed Grabs Eyeballs With Her Almost Topless Avatar in Blue

 Find Out More