Rekha Turns Barbie With AI And Looks More Timeless Than Ever
08 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Myntra reimagined the iconic Bollywood diva as Barbie and we cannot keep calm.
Who could have imagined Rekha as barbie but she sure exudes her timeless charm even as AI
Rekha looks mesmerising in Barbie's pink and white!
The Barbie fever seems to be everywhere with the upcoming movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
Margot Robbie has been promoting the film in all dresses that we once saw our barbies elegantly donned in.
With Barbie painting the world pink and white, Myntra too tried a look no one could have imagined
Rekha is one of Bollywood's queen whose recent shoot with Vogue Arabia went viral.
With grace up her sleeves, Rekha exuded a magnetic aura captivating every eye.
In royal white and golden, megastar Rekha effortlessly magical.
And when we look at her, all we can say is - In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke Mastane Hazaron Hai
