Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter walked the ramp at ICW 2023 for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna.
Sobhita Dhulipala looked like a goddess in a heavily embellished silver lehenga for FDCI ICW 2023.
Sobhita Dhulipala made jaws drop as she walked the stage with Ishaan Khatter.
Sobhita Dhulipala set the stage on fire with her contemporary lehenga by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna.
Sobhita Dhulipala paired her embellished skirt with a strappy bralette blouse.
Sobhita Dhulipala's sexy blouse came with a plunging neckline and fitted bust.
Ishaan Khatter went shirtless with a tailored black blazer and matching black pants for the FDCI.
Sobhita Dhulipala's lehenga skirt featured a cut-out on the top and a floor-sweeping hem length.
Sobhita Dhulipala's sheer dupatta came with sequin embroidery and tassels.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter raised mercury at the ICW 2023.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Unique Baby Names Inspired By 'Air'