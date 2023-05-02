Solo Travel For Women: 6 Important Tips For a Hassle Free Trip
02 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Solo trips can be as wild and spontaneous as possible, hence, us ladies need to be a little extra sure
Plan your itinerary for a hassle free trip and so you have more time to indulge in the experience of solo travel and less unnecessary admin work. Plan all of it ahead of the trip.
Medical kit should be in every travellers bag for emergencies.
Women Hygiene Products: Always better to have pee safe, hand sanitiser, sanitary napkins, tampons, menstrual cups because travel may surprise where we go.
Book in Advance: Always remember to do your research and plan your stays, tickets in advance for last moment hassles.
Accommodation: Be thorough with where you will be staying.
Pack up those essentials: It is always safe to carry a pepper spray for safety, some cash because network is not great everywhere.
Indulge and be vigilante: Try to get your own drinks, indulge but always be aware about your surroundings for safety reason. Take the whole world in but never at the cost of your safety
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Pilgrimage Destinations In India To Visit by Train