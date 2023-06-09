Let's take a look at Sonam Kapoor's hottest fits to prove that she is the sassiest in Bollywood as the 'Aisha' actress turns a year older today.

09 Jun, 2023

Tanya Garg

Only Sonam Kapoor can pull off a pink satin gown with a matching pink oversized coat.

Sonam Kapoor personifies elegance in a floor-length gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Sonam Kapoor creates a statement in a neon yellow shirt dress for Rs 6 lac approximately.

Sonam Kapoor remains unbeatable with her bedazzling twist to the classic black and white combination.

Sonam Kapoor is the OG style queen in a rose print voluminous skirt and matching blazer.

Sonam Kapoor is all about grace and poise in a stunning two-piece wraparound silk dress.

Sonam Kapoor's magnificent yellow gown came with a crumpled design and structured sleeves.

Sonam Kapoor's chic corset twist to the matching blazer and skirt impressed fashion critics.

Sonam Kapoor made heads turn in a midi dress featuring statement sleeves that also acted as a cape.

Sonam Kapoor looks like a vision to behold in a quilted floral jacket and maxi dress.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Popular Lord Hanuman Names For Baby Boys

 Find Out More