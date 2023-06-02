Have you noticed some scar-like lines on your stomach and wondered what they are? They are probably stretch marks.
Stretch marks are a result of excess weight, excessive use of steroids, certain diseases, and genetics.
Apply aloe vera gel on the stretch marks and wash it off after 2-3 hours.
Olive oil reduces the occurrence of stretch marks as it is rich in Vitamin E.
Egg whites can be applied on stretch marks to lighten them.
Apricots are another effective remedies to treat unwanted stretch marks.
Coconut oil not only lightens the stretch marks but also hydrates the skin.
