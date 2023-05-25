Sunny Leone looks like a vision to behold in a pink-coloured thigh-high slit on the Cannes red carpet.
Sunny Leone struck poses with Kennedy director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat.
Sunny Leone left the internet breathless in a one-shoulder pink slit gown.
Sunny Leone's satin pink gown featured midriff cutouts.
Sunny Leone's pink gown at Cannes 2023 featured an asymmetrical waist.
Rahul Bhat and Anurag Kashyap complemented Sunny Leone in all-black attire.
Sunny Leone looked like a superwoman in a long dramatic trail.
Sunny Leone exuded nothing but a natural glow on the Cannes red carpet.
Sunny Leone raised the glam quotient with statement earrings and a chic bun.
Sunny Leone's Cannes red carpet look was indeed swoon-worthy!
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 Contenders Who Can Win The Orange Cap for IPL 2023