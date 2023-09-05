Savitribai Phule: 10 Must-Know Facts About India's First Female Teacher

05 Sep, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Every year Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September to commemorate the birthday of Dr. s Radhakrishnan. But do you know about the first female teacher of India?

Savitribai Phule was a social activist, feminist icon, and the first female teacher of India

She hailed from Naigaon village, Maharashtra and was married off at the tender age of 9 to Jyotirao Phule.

The couple set up their own school for girls at Bhide Wada in 1848. Later they opened nearly 18 schools for children from different caste at a time when untouchability prevailed.

In 1855, the couple started a night school for farmers and labourers.

Savitribai Phule also opened a care centre - Balhatya Pratibandhak Griha - for pregnant rape victims, prohibiting infanticide.

Phule always fought for women equality rights, against social evils like female infanticide, sati pratha etc.

Always fighting against injustice, she also organised a barber's strike in Mumbai against the shaving of head of widows.

Phule was also a poet and compiled her writing in two books - Kavya Phule in 1854 and Bavan Kashi Subodh Ratnakar in 1892.

