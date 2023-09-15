Top 10 Women Engineers in India Who the Broke Glass Ceiling
15 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Every year September 15 is celebrated as Engineers' day to celebrate the contributions of engineers for the society.
But do you know about the women engineers who made history and paved way for other aspiring girls out there.
Ayyalasomayajula Lalitha was the first woman engineer of India and graduated from College of Engineering (COE)in Tamil Nadu. Breaking societal shackles she made history.
Leelamma George Koshie became first women engineer from Kerala who later also joined Public Works Department
PK Thressia: Along with Lalitha and Koshie, she was in the trio of the first three women engineers of India. She also became the first and only woman to hold the position of chief engineer of a Public Works Department in Asia.
Ila Ghose: First woman engineer from Kolkata, she was approached by UNESCO to set up Mahila Polytechnic in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Sudhira Das: Defying all odds in Odisha, she established Women's Polytechnic in Bhubaneswar
Shakuntala Bhagat: She is one of the most famous civil engineers in the country and was awarded Women Engineer of the Year in 1993
Rajeshwari Chatterjee: Another pioneer in the field, she was the first women engineer from Karnataka and a first professor in her department too.
Tessy Thomas: She became the first Indian woman to lead a missile project at ISRO and has not stopped since then.
Anuradha TK: Breaking the glass ceiling, she became the first woman satellite project director at ISRO and headed several notable launches after that.
