Top 10 World's Most Powerful Women 2023
06 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Forbes Magazine has release the list of 100 most powerful women in the world 2023.
Power List was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence, as per Forbes.
1.Ursula von der Lyen: She is the President of the European Commission
2.Christine Lagarde: The 67-year-old is a French politician and lawyer and now the President of the European Central Bank.
3. Kamala Harris: She is the 49th incumbent Vice President of the United states of America.
4. Giorgi Meloni: Making the headlines in India and abroad, the Italian Prime Minister holds the fourth spot as the most powerful women in the world.
5. Taylor Swift: The American singing sensation's Eras tour aided in boosting the economy and her Swiftie nation says it all. She jumped from 22nd to 5th position in the list.
6. Karen Lynch: a leading American businesswomen, she is the CEO of CVS health.
7. Jane Fraser: Another women in finance, she is the CEO of the Citi group.
8: Abigail Johnson: Johnson is the CEO of FMR, parent company of Fidelity investment.
9: Mary Barra: Barra is the CEO of General Motors. She is the first female CEO of the said 'Big Three' automakers.
10: Melinda French Gates: She has constantly made to the tops spot at Forbes magazine. A philanthropist, she was also the co-founder of Microsoft and ex-wife of Bill Gates.
