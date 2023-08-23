Top 8 Indian Women Scientists Who Made Legacy
23 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
The landing of Chandrayaan 3 has been a historic moment for India and today the world is looking at all Indian scientists.
Science has majorly been a male dominated world. But on this proud occasion for India, let us take a look at the Indian women scientists about who broke glass ceiling.
Tessy Thomas: Known as the missile women of India, she is the first woman scietist in India to head missile project(Agni Missile)
She is the Director General of Aeronautical Systems and the former project director for Agni-IV missile
Ritu Karidhal: She is the recipient of the ISRO Young Scientist Award. She helmed the Chandrayaan 3 mission and was Deputy Operations Director for India’s Mars Orbiter mission, Mangalyaan.
She is known as the rocket woman of India.
Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi: She went on to become the first Indian woman who graduated with a degree in Western Medicine and became the first Indian woman physician.
Mary Poonen Lukose: She was the first female surgeon general, gynecologist.
Dr Kamal Ranadive: She founded the Indian Women Scientists' Association (IWSA) to support women in scientific fields.
Gagandeep Kang: She is the first Indian woman scientist to be elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS).
Asima Chatterjee: She was a pioneer in Chemistry and recipient of CV Raman Award.
Kalpana Chawla: She was the first Indian origin woman to go into space. M
