Top 7 Indian Women Who Fought For Equality Rights
26 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Every year August 26 is celebrated as Women's Equality Day. It was today when USA gave women right to vote.
On this day. let us remember the Indian women who fought for equal rights and worked relentlessly towards women empowerment.
Savitribai Phule: She was the first female teacher of India. She worked for widow-remarriage, female infanticide and abolishing caste-gender discrimination.
Pandita Ramabai: She was one of the first first women's rights activists in India.
She opened institution and dedicated her life in several other women self-reliant and financially independent.
Tarabai Shinde: While her views are still debated, she was one of the first feminist who faought against patriarchy and discrimination.
Sarojini Naidu: Given the moniker' Nightingale of India,' she was women rights' activist and empowered through political participation and education. she set up the Women's India Association
Durgabai Deshmukh: She was a pioneering social-activist who also fought in the freedom struggle
Kamla Bhasin: She was a renowned feminist who was a n activist, poet, author and and worked with women for equal and humanitarian rights.
