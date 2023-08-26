Despite being embroiled in controversies for their bold statements, these actresses have continued to speak their minds out loud, screaming for women's empowerment.
Priyanka Chopra: "I think it's great to be flawed. I am hugely flawed, and I like it this way. That's the fun of life. You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human and be you."
Kangana Ranaut: "Forget the credit, they (male actors) take all the money as well. We don’t get paid even one-third of what male actors get. It’s not so much about the money, but it’s about (being a) woman."
Deepika Padukone: "I don’t think we need a festival to celebrate womanhood. I believe that we need not look forward to Women’s Day, Navratri or any other festival to celebrate what women are all about."
Konkona Sensharma: "I'm surprised feminism's been getting such a bad rep of late, because the minute you believe in equality, whether you want the label or not, you already are a feminist."
Anushka Sharma: "The more I experience ups and downs in life, the more and more I begin to value the women around me. The strong ones. The resilient ones. The silent ones. They are my strength."
Kalki Koechlin: "You want to carry her so she can’t walk, hold her so she can’t be free, tell her so she can’t know any differently, but no, that is not how it works, equally."
Parineeti Chopra: "Women need to stand up for themselves and give out the message that they won’t tolerate casual loose talk about a woman and her sexuality."
Vidya Balan: "Weight used to be an issue. I was always fat as a child. And everyone used to tell me, “You’ve got such a pretty face; why don’t you lose some weight?” Over the years, I’ve realised that my body is of a certain type, and I have learned to accept it."
Shabana Azmi: "If you saw a Hindi film even 10 years ago, you would think that Indian women wear yellow chiffon saris and dance in the Alps."
Neena Gupta: "But in India, there are so many poor women who are forced to be single mothers. The only difference with me was that I did it by choice."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Indian Women Who Fought For Equality Rights