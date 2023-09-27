10 Best Places in India For First Time Solo Travellers
27 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Every year September 27 is celebrated as world tourism day. A day to celebrate the wanderlust and curiosity to keep exploring.
Solo travelling has caught but even today, its not that easy for women.
Wish to satisfy your wanderlust? Here are some of the best places for first time female travellers to explore in India.
Munnar: This quaint hill station is a great place for first time solo female travellers. the hospitable environment, calmness and the sip of freshly pucked tea from its huge estates is an experience to remember.
Pondicherry: This little French town in South is a quaint place best explored on cycle!
Shillong: The hills and mountains, lakes and waterfalls are a hard miss here. Enjoy the tranquility of it all.
Gokarana: By the shoreline, this place is serene and a refreshing breath of air after days of chaos.
Varanasi: Ancient city of Kashi is very colourful and vibrant. If in Banaras, never miss out on the chaat and historic temples.
Hampi: History geek? Then no better place than Hampi to begin. The ruins of Vijayanagar empire, coracle rides and food is amazing.
Dawki River, Meghalaya: This is a beautiful place in northeast. The crystal clear river and several waterfalls are just the place to begin your solo expedition.
Meghalaya is also known for its iconic Living Root Bridges and bamboo trek. So if you are looking for some adventure, this is your destination.
Udaipur: The city of lakes is just too beautiful to not be on your bucket. It is a great and affordable place to start your solo trips.
