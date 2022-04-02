Jalpaiguri: In a major concern for forest officials and animal lovers, one joey (baby kangaroo) was found dead and three others rescued from different parts of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, reported news agency PTI on Saturday. The dead joey was found in Nepali Bustee near Farabari area of Siliguri town during the day, and the three joeys were rescued from Gajaldoba and Dabgram-Farabari on Friday night, a forest official was quoted as saying.Also Read - TMC Candidate Shatrughan Sinha Plays ‘Dhol”, Dances With Tribal Women During Campaign For Asansol By-Elections | Watch

Forest officials are perplexed as to how kangaroos were found in North Bengal, thousands of kilometres away from their natural habitat in Australia and New Guinea. An investigation has been initiated, Baikunthapur Forest Division Ranger Sanjay Dutta said. The animals had some critical injuries on their bodies after which they were immediately brought to Bengal safari park for further treatment, Dutta added.

Earlier in March, a kangaroo was rescued from a goods truck in Alipurduar's Barobisha along the West Bengal-Assam boundary and two persons from Hyderabad were arrested for trafficking the marsupial.

(With inputs from agency)