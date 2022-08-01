Kolkata: As many as 10 people died, while 14 others were injured after a pickup van carrying passengers got electrocuted, police said on Monday. The incident took place in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district late on Sunday, when the vehicle with around 37 passengers onboard, was travelling towards the Maynaguri area in Jalpaiguri district, they said.Also Read - 8 Killed, Several Injured in Collision Of Double-Decker Buses On UP's Purvanchal Expressway

"The pickup van was electrocuted possibly due to the wiring system of the generator being exposed to heavy rainfall," a senior police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to hospital, he said, adding, the passengers were mostly from Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.